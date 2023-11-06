CS Kithure Kindiki declares November 13 public holiday
Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared Monday, November 13, 2023, a public holiday.
In a gazette notice issued on Monday evening, the CS said: "Kenyans will take part in a nationwide tree planting."
He said that the exercise is part of Kenya's landscape and ecosystem restoration programme towards growing 15 billion trees.
"There will be a designated national venue for the tree planting to be presided over by President William Ruto and 47 county venues to be presided over by Cabinet Secretaries and governors where all Kenyans are expected to participate," he added.
President Ruto has reiterated his government's commitment to plant 15 billion tree seedlings by 2032 to restore forests and combat the effects of climate change.