Modern Coast
Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Exit of Modern Coast and Mombasa Raha lifts lid on troubled sector

logo (12)

By  Anthony Kitimo  &  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Two major bus companies forced to suspend their core business due to high operation costs.
  • Modern Coast has pulled down its booking website and closed its booking office.



Stiff competition from smaller vehicles and strict Covid-19 protocols that require transport companies to carry a third of their capacity is forcing a number of buses to bolt out of the business.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 6 dead as pro-Zuma protests intensify

  2. UoN students threaten protests over higher fees

  3. Obado trial: Pathologist explains how Sharon died

  4. Kenya records 188 more Covid infections

  5. Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.