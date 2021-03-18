Covid may become 'seasonal', UN says

Face masks

A number of mysteries still surround the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 2.7 million people worldwide.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Covid-19 appears likely to develop into a seasonal disease, the United Nations said Thursday, cautioning though against relaxing pandemic-related measures simply based on meteorological factors.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy: Jennifer Wambua was strangled with bare hands

  2. AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective' — EU health agency

  3. With only a week to go, it’s all systems go for KCPE and KCSE

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 2,000 mark

  5. DPP orders probe into Jennifer Wambua killing

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.