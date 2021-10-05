Covid-19: Shofco Kibera clinic administers vaccines in Nairobi slums

covid jab

Kibera residents being vaccinated against Covid-19 at a Shofco Clinic in Nairobi, on October 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) Kibera Health Centre has been authorised to administer Covid-19 vaccines in Nairobi slums.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.