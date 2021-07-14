Covid-19: Kenya's positivity rate drops to 9.4pc, total cases at 190,183

Kenya on Wednesday reported 480 more confirmed Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,120 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 190,183.

The positivity rate dropped from 13.1 per cent to 9.4 per cent today. The number of tests conducted so far stand at 2,023,807.

Of the new cases, 459 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners, with the youngest being a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 100-years-old.

Wednesday’s new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi 178, Nakuru 54, Kiambu 40, Siaya 25, Uasin Gishu 25, Kisumu 20, Nandi 19, Kakamega 14, Trans Nzoia 12, Mombasa 11, Kilifi 10, Tharaka Nithi 8, Kiajiado 6, Kericho 6, Migori 5, Embu 5, Nyandarua 5, Bungoma 4, Meru 4, Murang’a 4, Garissa 3, Kirinyaga 3, Machakos 3, Kwale 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 2, Makueni 1, Narok 1, Baringo 1, Busia 1, Homa Bay 1, Bomet 1, Kitui 1 and Laikipia 1.

Recoveries, deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to the press, said 148 patients had recovered from coronavirus. 81 of these were from various health facilities while 67 were from home-based care. Total recoveries rose to 180,080.

CS Kagwe also noted that five patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in October and November 2020, and June 2021. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,737.

Hospitalised

One thousand seventy-five patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,486 are under home-based care.

121 patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 58 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty patients are under observation.



Another 216 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 200 of them in general wards and 16 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

CS Kagwe stated that 1,565,344 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 1,030,853 are first doses while second jabs are 534,491.