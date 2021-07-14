Covid-19: Kenya's positivity rate drops to 9.4pc, total cases at 190,183

Covid-19 test

A medical officer takes a sample for Covid-19 testing at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Kisumu County. 


 

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP
By  Amina Wako

  • The proportion of adults who are fully vaccinated is 2 per cent.

Kenya on Wednesday reported 480 more confirmed Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,120 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 190,183.

