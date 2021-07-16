Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Covid-19 test
Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Covid-19: Kenya’s lower testing capacity conceals true extent of infections

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The decline in testing capacity is happening as the country struggles with new variants that have led to a surge in infections.
  • Kenya is also no longer tracing the contacts of patients who test positive for Covid-19.

Kenya had overcome major bottlenecks in mass testing for the coronavirus thanks to innovation and robust daily testing capacity.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME How Sh70m Defence bill from 1990 ballooned to Sh1.4bn

  2. Corporal Kangogo dies in suspected suicide

  3. PRIME Teachers wear school uniforms and get results

  4. PRIME Covid-19: Kenya’s lower testing capacity conceals true extent of infections

  5. PRIME Inside the child killing fields of Moi’s Bridge

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.