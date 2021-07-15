Kenya’s Covid cases rise by 837 with 11.1pc positivity rate

A medic (left) takes a sample for Covid-19 testing. Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya have July 15, 2021 increased by 837, raising total confirmed positive cases to 191,020.

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya has Thursday increased by 837, raising total confirmed positive cases to 191,020, the Health ministry has announced.

