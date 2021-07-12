Kenya passport holders banned in 54 countries

Holders of Kenya’s passport cannot access 54 countries in the wake of Covid-19 ban in the global race to protect nations against new variants of coronavirus.

The Henley Passport Index, which has been regularly monitoring the world's most travel-friendly passports since 2006, made the revelations that show how the pandemic has affected travel.

Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Cambodia, UK, Canada, Portugal, Denmark, Bulgaria and Singapore top the list of countries that have banned or placed restrictions on holders of Kenyan passports.

Others are Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Chile, Czech Republic, Cyprus and Cameroon, which the Henley & Partners lists as the only African country to place restrictions on Kenya.

The highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant may spark a fourth wave of infections in Kenya over the next two months, according to the Health Ministry.



