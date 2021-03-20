Covid-19: Kenya's death toll hits 1,994 as cases rise by 1,274

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses the media at the Kitengela depot after Covid-19 vaccines were dispatched to counties on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

  • In terms of recoveries, the ministry reported 120 more, 75 of them in hospital and 45 under the home-based care programme, raising the total to 89,508.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll on Saturday increased by 12 to 1,994, the Health ministry saying five of them were new and that seven were found in the ongoing audit of county records.

