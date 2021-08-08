Covid-19: Kenya reports 800 new cases, 32 deaths

People in Kibera, Nairobi County, walk past a wall with a message on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • As of Sunday, 1,719 patients had been hospitalised across the country while 7,783 had been registered for home-based care.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 800 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, from a sample of 6,530 tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 211,828.

