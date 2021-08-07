Why coronavirus patients end up on oxygen support

Covid-19 South Africa

A patient with the Covid-19 breaths in oxygen at Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on December 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Rodger Bosch | AFP

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Patients infected with the coronavirus are always in need of oxygen because the virus attacks immature red blood cells in the body, says a new study.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.