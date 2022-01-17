Covid-19: Kenya reports 223 new infections and 11 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Kenya have increased by 223 with a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent, from a sample size of 3,456 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases 176 are Kenyans while 47 are foreigners. 118 males and 105 are females. The youngest is a two-month-old baby while the oldest is 104 years.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 317,857 with cumulative tests so far conducted at 3,151,279.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 133, Nyeri 21, Nakuru 9, Kericho 7, Mandera 7, Nyamira 6, Kiambu 5, Kitui 5, Nyandarua 5, Kakamega 3, Laikipia 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Kirinyaga 2, Machakos 2, Meru 2, Mombasa 2, Embu 1, Kwale 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

According to the Ministry of Health, 900 patients have recovered from the disease, 759 from the home-based isolation and care programme while 141 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 285,627 of whom 234,345 are from the home-based care and isolation programme, while 51,282 are from various health facilities countrywide.

At the same time, 11 new deaths have been reported, all of them being late fatalities reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022. This pushes the cumulative fatalities in the country to 5,499.

The ministry also said that 991 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,905 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Further, 42 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 226 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 221 of them are in the general wards. 5 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, a total of 11,096,104 vaccines had been administered across the country, comprising 6,204,659 partial vaccinations and 4,770,760 full jabs.