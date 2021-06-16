Covid-19: Kenya records zero deaths, 485 new cases

Kenya recorded 485 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced in the latest update.

The new cases came from a sample of 5,355 tested in the last 24 hours, with total confirmed virus infections now standing at 176,622.

With zero deaths, the cumulative fatalities remain at 3,428.

For the new infections, 467 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners, with 277 being male and 208 being female. The youngest is a one-month-old-infant while the oldest is 93.

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 9.1 per cent on Wednesday, up from 8.1 per cent the previous day.

County breakdown

Nairobi County continues to lead with the number of new infections with 119, followed by Homa Bay 68, Siaya 61, Kisumu 48, Mombasa 28, Busia 24 and Kakamega 19.

Kericho County had 16 new cases, Nakuru 14, Bomet 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Bungoma 10, Vihiga 8, Kisii 7, Machakos 7, Kilifi 5, Nyeri 4, Narok 4, Migori 3, Kajiado 2, Kiambu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Nyandarua 2, West Pokot 2, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Murang’a 1 and Nyamira 1.

Recoveries

At the same time, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said Covid-19 recoveries have risen by 312 to 121,206. Of these, 219 were from home-based care while 93 were from health facilities.

The Ministry of Health further said 1,076 patients had been hospitalised by Wednesday, with 102 of them being under intensive care. Of those in the ICU, 29 were on ventilatory support, 60 on supplemental oxygen and 13 under observation.

Another 115 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 110 of them being in general wards and five in high dependency units.

The number of patients in the home-based care programme stood at 4,810.

Vaccines

In terms of vaccination, CS Kagwe said 1,155,745 people had received the Covid-19 jab by Wednesday.

Of these, total first doses are 991,184 while second doses are 164,561.

"The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 16.6 per cent with the majority being females at 56.4 per cent while males are at 43.6 per cent," the CS said, adding that less than 1 per cent of Kenyans are fully vaccinated.