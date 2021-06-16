Covid-19: Kenya records zero deaths, 485 new cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya recorded 485 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced in the latest update. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.