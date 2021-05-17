Covid-19: Kenya records 86 new cases, positivity rate of 3.1pc

Covid in Nairobi

A bus attendant checks a passenger’s temperature and offers hand sanitiser, part of measures for preventing the spread of Covid-19, at the Kencom stage in Nairobi on May 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 4,677,798 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.


Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday rose by 86 to 165,465 following the analysis of 2,789 samples for the disease in the past 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.