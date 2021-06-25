Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new cases, 391 recoveries

Kenya has reported 646 Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 6,429 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 10.1 per cent a decline from 10.7 per cent on Thursday.

The total confirmed positive cases have risen to 181,885 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,933,402.

Of the new cases, 626 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, 351 are male while 295 are female. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the youngest is a seven-month-old infant while the oldest is 92-years-old.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Kagwe said 391 patients had recovered from the disease; 211 from Home Based and Isolation Care programmes while 180 were from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 123,853.

He, however, noted that 18 people had succumbed to the disease. One person died in the last 24 hours while 17 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June. This now pushes the country’s cumulative fatalities to 3,556.

The new cases were distributed across various counties namely; Nairobi has 115 new cases Siaya 83, Kisumu 67, Mombasa 55, Busia 46, Uasin Gishu 34, Nakuru 32, Kakamega 31, Kisii 29, Vihiga 17, Kericho 16, Kiambu 16, Meru 14, Machakos 14, Homa Bay 13, Nandi 8, Bungoma 7, Trans Nzoia 7, Kilifi 7, Kajiado 6, Turkana 4, Murang’a 3, Kwale 3, Nyeri 3, Garissa 2, Laikipia 2, Narok 2, Nyandarua 2, Kitui 2, Wajir 1, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Marsabit 1 and Migori 1.

A total of 1,017 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,653 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care programme.

The CS noted that 102 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 52 on supplemental oxygen. Nineteen patients are under observation.