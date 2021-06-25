Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new cases, 391 recoveries

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has reported 646 Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 6,429 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 10.1 per cent a decline from 10.7 per cent on Thursday.

