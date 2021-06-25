Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Covid-19 champion for Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Gianluigi Guercia | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has been appointed the African Union Bureau of Assembly of Heads of States and Government's champion on Covid-19 for his efforts to fight the pandemic.

