Covid-19: Kenya records 495 new cases, 19 deaths

The Ministry of Health has announced that 495 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,929 tested in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya to 158,821. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,664,435 with the positivity rate at 10 per cent.

From the cases, 482 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. In terms of distribution per gender, 297 are male while 198 are female. The youngest case is a one-year-old-boy, while the oldest is 96 year-old.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recorded 92, Mombasa 50, Kericho 42, Embu 36, Uasin Gishu 22, Kisii 20, Bungoma 18, Kisumu and Nakuru 17 cases each, Nyeri 16, Busia 15, Kilifi 13, Garissa 12, Siaya 11, Kitui, Meru and Murang’a 10 cases each.

Other counties include Nandi and Kiambu seven cases each, Makueni and Nyandarua six cases each, Bomet five, Kajiado, Nyamira and Taita Taveta four cases each, Laikipia, Turkana, Machakos and Migori three cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu and Homa Bay two cases each, Kakamega, Kwale, Narok, Vihiga and West Pokot one case each

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, noted that 242 patients recovered from the disease; 191 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 51 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 108,124; of which 78,691 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,433 are from various health facilities.

CS Kagwe also announced that 19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours; 13 of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and six being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,707.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,250 patients were hospitalised as of Thursday while 6,822 were being treated at home.

Of those admitted, 191 were in intensive care units, 31 of them on ventilatory support, 129 on supplemental oxygen and 31 patients under observation.

Another 146 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 136 of them in general wards and 10 in high dependency units, the ministry said.

On vaccination, CS Kagwe said 865,897 people have received the doses so far, among them 502,893 people aged 58 years and above, 156,344 health workers, 134,083 teachers and 72,581 security officers.