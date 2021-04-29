DRC to return AstraZeneca vaccines to Unicef

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and a syringe in Paris on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The decision was made to ensure usage of the vaccines before the expiry date on June 24. 
  • The DRC has not issued a vaccination plan to support a mass vaccination campaign and has an insufficient number of vaccination sites.

The Democratic Republic of Congo says it will return to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) a total of 1.3 million doses of the 1.7 million it received, for redistribution to other African countries. 

