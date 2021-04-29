Relentless new wave sends India Covid death toll past 200,000

A health worker walks inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid-19 ward in New Delhi on April 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

India's coronavirus death toll shot past 200,000 Wednesday as a relentless wave of new cases swamped hospitals and sent desperate families out into the streets of the capital in search of oxygen supplies and medicine.

