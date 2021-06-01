Covid-19: Kenya records 349 new cases, positivity rate of 8.3pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe takes questions at Afya House in Nairobi on May 27, 2021, during a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.
 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate was 8.3 per cent on Tuesday, the Health ministry said, reporting that 349 new infections had been after the analysis of 4,208 samples in the last 24 hours.

