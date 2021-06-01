Covid-19: Kenya records 349 new cases, positivity rate of 8.3pc

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate was 8.3 per cent on Tuesday, the Health ministry said, reporting that 349 new infections had been after the analysis of 4,208 samples in the last 24 hours.

This pushed the number of confirmed cases to 171,084 and the number of tests conducted, since the first one last March, to 1,815,766.

Of the new patients, 327 were Kenyans and 22 foreigners, 196 male and 153 female, the youngest seven days old and the oldest 90 years.

Nairobi County led with 80 new cases and was followed by Kisumu with 67, Siaya 37, Mombasa 35, Kilifi 19, Nyamira and Kericho 14 each, Kiambu 12 and Makueni 10.

Kisii and Garissa counties recorded nine new infections each, Busia seven, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot five each, Kitui four, Nakuru and Kajiado three each, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kirinyaga, Narok and Trans Nzoia two each, and Laikipia, Machakos, Migori, Nandi, Nyeri and Embu one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in his statement to newsrooms, further reported 16 new deaths, all of them late death reports after the audit of facility records in April and May. The death toll rose to 3,188.

CS Kagwe also announced that 176 more people had recovered from the disease, 144 of them under home-based isolation and care and seven in the hospital, raising the number of recoveries to 117,023.

As of Tuesday, 1,257 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 4,704 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 92 were in intensive care units (ICU), 21 of them on ventilator support, 54 on supplemental oxygen and 17 under observation.

Another 90 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 84 of them in general wards and six in high dependency units (HDU).