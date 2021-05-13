Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 164,720 following the reporting of 334 new infections in the past 24 hours.

With the new infections, the country’s positivity rate stood at 8.0 per cent, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were from a sample size of 4,155 tested over 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,733,500.

Of the new infections, 329 are Kenyans while five are foreigners. Male patients were 206 and 128 were females. The youngest is a 28-day-old infant while the oldest is aged 104.

Nairobi County continues to lead in new infections with 81 cases followed by Meru 39, Kisumu 37, Busia 24, Nakuru 16, Siaya, Mombasa and Kilifi 11 cases each. Kiambu and Homa Bay have 10 cases each, Kitui 9, Uasin Gishu and Makueni 8 cases each.

Bomet, Embu and Kajiado recorded 7 cases each. Nyeri had 6, Kericho 5, Kakamega, Migori and Nandi 4 cases each, Garissa, Kisii and Kirinyaga 2 cases each, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, West Pokot, Bungoma and Isiolo 1 case each.

The number of recoveries has increased to 113,248 after 124 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those who recovered, 85 were from home-based and isolation care while 39 were from various health facilities countrywide.

CS Kagwe also announced 18 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, with 15 of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while three are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 2,968.

A total of 1,021 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 4,840 patients are in home-based isolation and care.

There are currently 117 patients in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen. Another 20 patients are on observation.