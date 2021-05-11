Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise by 356 to nearly 164,000

The Ministry of Health reported Covid-19 positivity rate of 8 per cent on Tuesday, saying 356 more people had tested positive from a sample of 4,424 tested within a day.

The new infections push the country’s number of confirmed cases to 163,976 and the number of samples tested so far to 1,725,546.

A statement from the ministry said 329 of the new patients were Kenyans and 27 foreigners.

Two hundred were male and 156 female whereas the youngest was two years old and the oldest 93.

Nairobi County accounted for 95 of the new cases, Kisumu 51, Mombasa 46, Kisii 18, Kericho and Nyamira 15 each, Kitui 13, and Kiambu, Homa Bay, and Kilifi 11 each.

Kakamega followed with seven, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Siaya with six each, Nakuru five, Bungoma and Tharaka Nithi four each, Nandi and Laikipia three each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kwale, Machakos, Meru, Murang’a, Wajir, Nyandarua, Nyeri,Taita Taveta and Turkana two each, and Vihiga, Baringo, Embu, Garissa, Migori and Makueni one each.

Some 129 more patients tested negative for Covid-19 following treatment, 65 of them after treatment in hospital and 64 after treatment at home.

The death toll rose by 21 to 2,928. Three of the deaths occurred within the last 24 hours and 16 on diverse dates within the last month, while two were late deaths reports confirmed after the audit of facility records.

By Tuesday, a total of 1,105 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 4,749 were under home-based isolation and care.

Of those in hospital, 128 were under intensive care, 23 of them on ventilator support, 76 on supplemental oxygen and 29 under observation.

Another 91 patients were on supplemental oxygen, 85 of them in general wards and six in high dependency units (HDU).

A total of 921,546 persons had been vaccinated by Tuesday, among them 281,704 of those aged 58 years and above, 161, 271 health workers, 144, 434 teachers, 77, 772 security officers and 256,365 others who were not grouped.