Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise by 356 to nearly 164,000

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses a press conference during the opening of a high dependency maternity and new born unit at the Othaya-KNH hospital annex in Nyeri County on May 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new infections push the country’s number of confirmed cases to 163,976 and the number of samples tested so far to 1,725,546.

The Ministry of Health reported Covid-19 positivity rate of 8 per cent on Tuesday, saying 356 more people had tested positive from a sample of 4,424 tested within a day.

