Covid-19: Kenya records 241 new positive cases, 20 deaths

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House Nairobi on March 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 241 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 2,515 tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,605,847.

