Covid-19: Kenya records 241 new positive cases, 20 deaths

Kenya has recorded 241 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 2,515 tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,605,847.

This resulted in a positivity rate of about 9.6 per cent, the Health ministry said on Monday.

From the new cases, 228 are Kenyans, while 13 are foreigners, with 135 being male and 106 being female. The youngest is a seven-year-old-child while the oldest is 90 years old.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Covid-19 recoveries have risen by 636 to 102,278. He said that 487 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 149 are from health facilities.

Cumulative discharges are 74,292 from Home Based Care & Isolation. Those from various health facilities are 27,986.

In a statement to media houses, the CS further announced that 20 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours, one having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 11 occurred on diverse dates in the last one-month. He said that eight are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 2,501.

The 241 cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 153, cases Meru 18, Uasin Gishu 14, Machakos 10, Kiambu 9, Nakuru 9, Mombasa 8, Nandi 6, Kitui 3, Bungoma 2, Kajiado 2, Nyandarua 2 while Kilifi, Murang’a , Nyeri, West Pokot and Kakamega recorded one case each.

The Ministry of Health also noted that 1,651 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,161 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Currently, there are 250 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 of whom are on ventilatory support and 150 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.