Covid-19: Kenya records 18 deaths and 366 new cases

Covid vaccine

Mr Joseph Kenga, a nurse at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital prepares the Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a resident on April 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that 366 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,664 tested in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of confirmed infections to 151,653 with a positivity rate of 10.0 per cent.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 13-year-old attains top grades from hospital ward

  2. PRIME Why Raila is the man to watch in 2022

  3. PRIME Poll: Kenya headed in the wrong direction 

  4. Key to conclusion of Jennifer Wambua murder probe

  5. Cuban party electing new leaders amid generational shift

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.