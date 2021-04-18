Covid-19: Kenya records 18 deaths and 366 new cases

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that 366 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,664 tested in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of confirmed infections to 151,653 with a positivity rate of 10.0 per cent.

From the cases 354 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. Males account for 215 of these cases while 151 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old baby while the oldest is 86.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 280 patients have recovered from the disease, of whom 207 are from the home-based and isolation care while 73 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries in the country now stand at 101,642.

Meanwhile, 18 more patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative fatalities in the country to 2,481.

According to the CS one death occurred in the last 24 hours, two on diverse dates within the last one-month while 15 are deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

A total of 1,620 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,832 patients are on home-based isolation and care.

There are 254 patients in the ICU, 56 of whom are on ventilatory support and 155 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

Another 218 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 204 of them general wards and 14 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi County leads with the number of new infections per county with 177 new cases followed by Uasin Gishu 24, Kiambu 23, Kilifi 20, Nakuru 19, Kitui 19, Mombasa 12 and Machakos 11.