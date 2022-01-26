Covid-19: Kenya records 182 new infections, 5 deaths

The number of Covd-19 infections in Kenya has risen by 182 from a sample size of 5,477 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 3.3 percent up from 3.4 percent on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 173 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, 99 were male while 83 were female. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 98 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 320,766 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,200, 937.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 62, Nakuru 28, Uasin Gishu 16, Mombasa 9, Embu 6, Kilifi 6, Siaya 6, Nyamira 5, Garissa 5, Migori 4, Kakamega 4, Kirinyaga 3, Kisii 3, Kisumu 3, Homa Bay, Kiambu, Murang’a, Turkana, Bungoma and Nyeri 2 cases each, Taita Taveta, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Bomet, Kitui, Laikipia, Machakos, Marsabit, Kajiado and Kericho 1 case each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 230 patients had recovered from the disease, 156 were from the home-based isolation and care programme while 74 were from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 292,587 of whom 240,441 are from the home-based care and isolation programme, while 52,146 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Five people also succumbed to the disease, all are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022. The deaths push the cumulative fatalities to 5,565.

Also, 653 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,460 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Mr Kagwe further noted that 27 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 142 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 141 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit.