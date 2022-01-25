Covid-19: Kenya records 185 new infections, 4 deaths

Kenya has recorded 185 new Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent from a sample size of 5,515 tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 157 of the new cases were Kenyans while 28 were foreigners. In terms of gender distribution 97 were male while 88 were female. The youngest case is a two month-old infant while the oldest is aged 92 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 320,584 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,195,460.

Nairobi County leads with the number of new infections with 72 cases followed by Trans Nzoia 14, Nakuru 13, Kiambu 11, Kakamega 9, Mombasa 8, Siaya 7, Busia 5, Kericho 5, Kisumu 5, Bomet 4, Nyandarua 4, Homa Bay 3, Kilifi 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Baringo, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Machakos and Meru 2 cases each, Bungoma, Kitui, Laikipia, Migori, Murang’a, Nyamira, Nyeri, Tana River and West Pokot 1 case each.

Mr Kagwe also announced that 440 patients had recovered from the disease, 331 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 109 were from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 292,357 of whom 240,285 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 52,072 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Four deaths were also reported, all of them being late fatalities reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022. The total fatalities stand at 5,562.

Mr Kagwe said that 711 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,563 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Further, 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 35 of them on ventilatory support. Another 155 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 154 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

According to the CS, 11,625,788 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,337,679 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,132,195. Another 36,945 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 118,969 are booster doses.