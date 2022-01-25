Covid-19: Kenya records 185 new infections, 4 deaths

No resident of Wajir County has received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot as Nairobi leads with the highest number of doses administered since late December.

By  Amina Wako

Kenya has recorded 185 new Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent from a sample size of 5,515 tested in the last 24 hours.

