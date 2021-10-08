Covid-19: Kenya records 170 new cases, 254 recoveries

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections rose by 170 from a sample size of 6,162 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative confirmed infections so far to 250,898. The positivity rate is now at 2.8 per cent.

Of the cases, 158 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. 87 are females while 83 are males. The youngest is a nine-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years.

Nairobi county leads with the number of new infections in the last 24 hours with 43 cases followed by Kiambu 14, Kericho 12, Nakuru 11, Kajiado 10, Kitui 9, Meru 6, Tharaka-Nithi 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Garissa 4, Mombasa 4, Baringo 3, Busia 3, Laikipia 3, Machakos 3, Murang’a 3, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2, Embu 2, Kakamega 2, Kirinyaga 2, Wajir 2, West Pokot 2, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1, Kisumu 1, Makueni 1, Marsabit 1, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Nyeri 1, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1 and Siaya 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 254 patients had recovered from the disease, with 216 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 38 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 243,591 of whom 196,925 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,666 are from various health facilities countrywide.

During the same period, one death was reported. The death was reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,179.

As of Friday, 841 patients had been hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide, while 1,833 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 51 were in intensive care, 34 of them on ventilator support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 282 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 274 of them in general wards and eight in high dependency units.

So far, the country has administered a total of 4,111,317 vaccines. Of these, total first doses are 3,093,399 while second doses are 1,017,918. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 31.5 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.7 per cent.