Covid-19: Kenya records 170 new cases, 254 recoveries

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse administers Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Eunice Achieng' at Nairobi Bus Station terminal on September 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections rose by 170 from a sample size of 6,162 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative confirmed infections so far to 250,898. The positivity rate is now at 2.8 per cent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.