UK: Fully vaccinated travellers from Kenya will no longer have to quarantine 

Covid jab

A woman receives a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the Milimani Law Courts on September 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Travellers will have to be vaccinated from a list of jabs approved by the UK to enjoy the privilege.
  • British High Commission said the decision was reached after talks between experts from both sides.

The British Government on Thursday announced that Kenyans travelling to the United Kingdom will no longer need to quarantine or present a negative Covid-19 test, if fully vaccinated.

