Covid-19: Kenya records 1,027 new infections, 20 more deaths

Kenya’s number of declared Covid-19 infections has risen by 1,027 to 151,287 following the analysis of 7,184 samples within a day.

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement on Saturday, said the country has now tested 1,599,688 samples for the coronavirus.

Of the new patients, 1,009 were Kenyans and 18 foreigners, 60 male and 427 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 110.

Nairobi County remained in the lead with 315 new infections and was followed by Uasin Gishu with 94, Nakuru and Kiambu 69 each, Kericho 37, Mombasa 35, Machakos, Kirinyaga and Meru 30 each, Taita Taveta 27, Trans Nzoia 25, Kakamega 23 and Embu 20.

And then came Nyandarua with 16, Vihiga, Kisumu and Kilifi 15 each, Busia 14, Murang’a and Kajiado 13 each, Bungoma 12, Migori 11 and Nyeri 10.

Laikipia, Siaya and Garissa each recorded nine new cases and were followed by Kitui, Makueni and Marsabit with eight each, Nandi seven, Nyamira six, Homa Bay, Mandera and Bomet four each,Kisii three, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tana River and Tharaka Nithi two each, and Turkana and West Pokot one each.

CS Kagwe also reported 382 more recoveries, 267 of them under the home-based care programme and 115 at treatment facilities across the country, raising the total number to 101,362.

Another 20 deaths were reported, pushing the country’s toll to 2,463, but none of them occurred over the last 24 hours. CS Kagwe said eight occurred over the last one month while 12 were late death reports confirmed during the audit of facility records.

The Ministry of Health further said that 1,653 patients had been hospitalised by Saturday, 264 of them under intensive care.

Of those in ICU, 55 were on ventilatory support, 161 on supplemental oxygen and nine under observation.

Another 239 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 224 of them in general wards and 15 in high dependency units.

The number of patients in the home-based care programme stood at 5,798.