Covid-19: Kenya records 1,027 new infections, 20 more deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House in Nairobi on an oxygen shortage in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, March 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Another 20 deaths were reported, pushing the country’s toll to 2,463, but none of them occurred over the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s number of declared Covid-19 infections has risen by 1,027 to 151,287 following the analysis of 7,184 samples within a day.

