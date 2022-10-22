Covid-19 effects leave top tourist hotels in ruins

Along the sandy beaches at the Coast, from Kilifi, Kwale to Mombasa, lie dilapidated hotels, some of which are now occupied by drug addicts and criminals following dwindling fortunes in the industry due to Covid-19.

While there are other challenges that have dogged the sector, for the investors, owners and staff of the hotels, Covid-19 drove the last nail in their coffins.

More than 29 hotels are yet to reopen since 2020 when the government imposed lockdowns and curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

Dead silence greets you at the 20-acre expansive Amani Tiwi Beach Hotel in Kwale County.

The hotel boasts the longest beach in Diani – at 300 metres. It was shut down in 2020 and it is yet to reopen.

However, unlike the rest of the hotels that are struggling and barely surviving, Amani Tiwi Beach Hotel is still shut but well-maintained.

The facility is under tight security with 11 private guards and two armed police officers manning it to curb vandalism.

Before the pandemic, the 209 rooms hotel employed more than 350 workers. However, today, the hotel has only 20 staff who are taking care of it.

“We are here for maintenance purposes and to ensure the hotel is not vandalised," said a worker, who sought anonymity.

“The rooms are still well-maintained, we clean every day,” said another source.

Amrik Singh, an official of the hotel, said there are four options for hoteliers who are barely surviving; either to renovate and reopen, sell, rent, or partner with investors.

Stimulus package

He said the government can also help investors who are struggling through an economic stimulus package. To reopen the hotel, he said, Sh200 million is needed.

During peak season, the hotel could accommodate some 500 tourists, the majority of foreigners included Americans, Polish, Germans, Belgians, French and Chinese.

“Sometimes we had overbookings forcing us to send our guests to other places. We were doing very well but because of the pandemic things slumped,” said Mr Singh. In the surroundings, residents are still lamenting over the hotel’s closure.

The entrance of the abandoned Two Fishes Hotel in Diani, Kwale County. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“After the hotel was closed the economy of this area was affected. This hotel employed our children, it was the backbone of Tiwi, today we are struggling and forced to engage in sand harvesting and quarrying. Things are really bad,” said Ms Saumu Mchango.

And inside the Tsavo National Park is Kenya’s most breathtaking tourism gem that has remained nearly empty for the last five years.

Voi Safari Lodge, a state facility situated in Taita Taveta County, has been operating below par with tourism stakeholders wondering how the national government can neglect such an aesthetic jewel in the wild. It’s the epitome of a wildlife safari where a tourist can marvel at Kenya’s wildlife.

“I used to take my international tourists to Voi Safari Lodge and they used to love it. Most of my guests used to come exclusively for the safari. There is no place as authentic as Voi Safari Lodge,” Kenya Association of Tourism Operators (KATO) official Ms Monica Solanki said.

At the rundown Two Fishes hotel in Diani, Kwale County, Saturday Nation found drug addicts injecting themselves.

“This is our home. Do not go any further,” said a hardcore addict menacingly. Located 35km from Mombasa’s Diani Beach in Ramisi is Funzi Keys. The resort whose main building stood 17 metres tall is sandwiched between the pristine white sand, green eucalyptus tree forest and mangroves of Shirazi.

Funzi Keys depended on a niche clientele – only wealthy international tourists.

The owner, Allesandro Torriano, has, however, turned the facility into a mining site due to lack of business following a slump in international tourists.

The exclusive private island resort which is only accessible by boat or ferry was voted many times as one of the top six privately-owned islands in the world.

Local tourists

In an interview with the Nation, the investor, a Swiss, said he is contemplating starting afresh but this time he will rely on local tourists.

He complained about the frequent travel advisories issued by foreign nations saying they hurt Kenya’s tourism.

The same scenario is depicted in Malindi and Watamu, which used to be frequented by Italians.

Most hotels and tour companies in the area have closed shop.

Hoteliers are blaming the national and county governments for punitive taxes, as well as high costs of electricity and water.

However, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), Coast executive Sam Ikwaye said challenges affecting the sector are historical.

“The pandemic distorted businesses, not just tourism and hospitality but all businesses underwent turbulence. I would blame the change of business model, lack of marketing strategies, inaccessibility, taxes and high cost of doing business,” said Dr Ikwaye.

Dr Ikwaye said the region was initially a vacation destination before turning into a conference destination.

“Travellers come for three to four days for their conferences and go back to their countries. That is why a lot of hotels are shifting to rely on conferences to bridge the gap,” he said.

The Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) official, Mr Victor Shitakha, said some hotels are yet to reopen due to difficult business.

However, he is optimistic the sector will recover. He said tourism has been affected in the Coast region due to a lack of the national government’s support and commitment to revive the sector.