Pain for hotel workers far from over as hiring appetite still low

Holidaymakers

Holidaymakers at the Bamburi Beach Hotel in Mombasa in this photo taken on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Pain continues to reign in the hotel industry across the country, as close to 90 per cent of the businesses express pessimism that they will return to normal business this year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.