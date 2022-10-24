Court to rule on detention of SSU officers in missing Indians case on Wednesday

Police officers attached to the disbanded special service unit (SSU) under the DCI held over their alleged link to the disappearance of two Indians to know their fate on Wednesday.

Kahawa Law Courts Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache set the October 26 morning as when she will deliver a ruling on whether the prosecution team should continue holding the four police officers.

They are held over the disappearance of Mohammed Said Sami, Zulfiqar Ahmed and their taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania.

The prosecution is seeking to detain them for 30 days as they continue to investigate the matter.