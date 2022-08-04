Court orders IEBC to use manual register in August 9 polls

The High Court has reversed decision of the electoral commission to scrap use of the manual voters’ register during the August 9 General Election.

Justice Thande Mugure has said the move is unconstitutional and ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use the physical register to identify the voters.

The judge found that the decision of the commission to abandon the printed register violates the provisions of the constitution, which provides that where an electronic voter identification device fails then use of such physical register would suffice.

On IEBC’s insistence that only the electronic register, popularly known as the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits will used, the judge questioned on what will happen to a voter whose details cannot be picked by the kits.