DP Ruto gets court order to hold last rally at Nyayo Stadium

Deputy President William Ruto has secured court orders allowing him to hold his last rally at the Nyayo National Stadium.

This comes after High Court Judge Justice Joseph Sergon issued a temporary order allowing the party the use of the stadium for their final rally on August 6, 2022.

The order stopped the government from withdrawing the availability of the premises to the party pending the interpartes hearing of a suit filed by UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina.

“In the meantime, an interim order is granted suspending the implementation by the defendant/respondent by itself, its servants, employees, agents, successors, assignees or anyone acting or claiming through or under the defendant/respondent of the decision contained in the letter dated July 20, 2022 withdrawing the availability of the suit premises to the applicant on July 6, 2022 pending the interpartes hearing of the aforesaid motion,” reads in part the order.

Ms Maina had petitioned Sports Kenya on August 1, 2022, under certificate of urgency, over its decision to deny them the use of Nyayo Stadium.

“I have considered the facts deponed in the affidavit sworn by Veronica Maina and filed in support of the motion dated August 1, 2022. I am convinced the aforesaid motion is urgent. The motion is fixed for interpartes hearing on August 3, 2022.”

Sports Kenya, as the defendant/respondent, was to file and serve its responses before close of business on August 2, 2022.

Last month, both Azimio and UDA were embroiled in a push and pull over the rights for the iconic stadium to host their last rally.

The two camps had planned to end their months of campaigns in the capital city and are claiming to have booked Nyayo Stadium for a political meeting on August 6.

Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed, who is also Suna East MP in a statement sent to newsrooms said Mr Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua will hold their last rally in Nairobi, the same venue their archrival DP Ruto is claiming.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by Baba na Martha (Mr Odinga and Ms Karua), will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on August 6, 2022 at Nyayo Stadium,” said Mr Mohammed.

He also used the opportunity to thank their supporters for coming out in large numbers in the Azimio rallies to support the course of ‘an inclusive nation’.

“As the country approaches the general election in 20 days, the Azimio team wishes to thank all Kenyans of goodwill who have turned up in their millions all over the country at meetings, rallies, and in person in this historic journey to a fair, just, prosperous and inclusive nation,” said Mr Mohammed.

At the same time, DP Ruto’s team said they had booked the same venue for their final rally on the same day (August 6).