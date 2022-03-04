Court of Appeal delivers blow to Sonko
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lost another bid to overturn his ouster.
The Court of Appeal has ruled that his removal from office was proper.
“The long and short of it is that Hon Sonko was properly impeached and that there is now a substantive Governor in office,” the court ruled.
The Nairobi County Assembly impeached him on December 3, 2020, after which Senate voted to remove him from office on December 17, 2020, ending his 40-month chaotic reign at City Hall.
