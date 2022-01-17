Court issues arrest warrant against NYS scandal suspect Phylis Ngirita

A court has issued a warrant of arrest against businesswoman Phylis Ngirita for failing to appear in court for the hearing of her Sh20 million tax evasion case.

Ngirita, who is charged in the second National Youth Service (NYS) corruption scandal, is accused of not paying taxes between 2016 and 2017.

Nairobi Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi summoned the investigating officer and the surety as prayed for by State prosecutor James Gachoka.

"I hereby issue warrant of arrest against the accused and summons to the investigating officer and the accused surety to appear in court," ordered Ochoi.

Ngirita is facing four counts of failure to submit tax returns contrary to the law.

Failing to pay tax

Her charges are that on December 31, 2017, within the republic of Kenya trading as Njewanga Enterprises jointly with others not before the court, she deliberately failed to pay cooperation tax amounting to Sh13.7 million for the year of income 2017 payable to the Commissioner Domestic Taxes.

She is also facing another charge of failing to pay tax amounting to Sh6.9 million for her income in 2016.