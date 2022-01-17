Court issues arrest warrant against NYS scandal suspect Phylis Ngirita

Phyllis Ngirita

Phyllis Njeri Ngirita at the Milimani Law Courts on November 1, 2018 during the hearing of a case over the theft of Sh468 million from the National Youth Service. An arrest warrant has been issued against her after she failed to appear in court for hearing.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court has issued a warrant of arrest against businesswoman Phylis Ngirita for failing to appear in court for the hearing of her Sh20 million tax evasion case.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.