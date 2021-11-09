Court halts takeover of Kemsa by military

Mary Chao Mwadime

Chairperson  of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Board Mary Chao Mwadime addressing the media on November 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

The Labour court yesterday halted a decision by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) Board to lay off over 900 staff and enlist the NYS and Kenya Defence Forces to oversee operations of the agency.

