NYS boss moves to dispel fears amid Kemsa cleanup

NYS Director-General Matilda Sakwa

NYS Director-General Matilda Sakwa. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The head of the National Youth Service (NYS), Ms Matilda Sakwa, has moved to dispel fears that the youth training body has taken over the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), insisting that it’s only offering support. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.