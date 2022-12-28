Happening Now: Impeachment: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza to take the stand
Court fines DP Gachagua's Facebook impersonator Collins Kipleting Sh50,000 or 7 months jail term
A Nairobi court has fined an artiste Sh50,000 or a seven-month jail term for impersonating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, Collins Kipleting, 22, pleaded guilty to creating a fake Facebook account.
In a show of remorse, the convict, who hails from Sugoi in Uasin Gishu County, apologised to the deputy president and pleaded with him to secure him a job.
"Your honour, I created the fake Facebook book account in the name of His Excellency Hon Rigathi Gachagua to look for views and likes for my songs whose links are available for viewing," Kipleting pleaded.
He also told the court that he dropped out of college where he was pursuing a course in Information and Technology due to lack of school fees.
He further with the court to pardon him and give him a second chance in life to shape his career in IT.
The prosecution asked the court to treat the accused as a first-time offender.
In passing the sentence, Ms Kimilu warned the convict from impersonating senior government officials.
The convict was charged with impersonation, contrary to section 382(I) of the Penal Code.
The prosecution accused Kipleting of representing himself as Mr Rigathi Gachagua in November and December 6th with an intention to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.