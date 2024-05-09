Court declines to stop Mwangi wa Iria's trial in Sh351 million graft case

A judge has declined to stop the trial of former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria and four others, which is pending before a Milimani magistrate.

Justice Nixon Sifuna struck out the petition stating that although it raised fundamental issues that the court needed to determine, Mr wa Iria’s lawyer amended the case without the leave of court, a move he deemed as improper.

“Anything done in the name of the law, has to be done in accordance with the law,” said the judge.

In the petition, Mr wa Iria had questioned the powers of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s mandate to carry out investigations.

The former Murang'a governor has since denied charges of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and conflict of interest and was released on a cash bail of Sh10 million.

He was charged alongside Mr David Maina Njeri and Solomon Mutura Kimani, the directors of Top Image Media Consultants Limited, a media consultant firm that allegedly acquired irregularly Sh351 million from the county government for services not offered.

His wife, Ms Jane Waigwe Kimani and her brother David Maina Kiama were separately charged with the same offence on Tuesday and were also released on bond.