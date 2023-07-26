Court bars State from revoking Uhuru's son firearm licence

The High Court has barred the Firearms Licensing Board from revoking Uhuru Kenyatta’s son firearm licence.

Justice Jairus Ngaah at the same time issued an order stopping the agency from demanding that Jomo surrenders his firearm without following the due process of law.

“Leave is, therefore, granted in terms of prayer 2 and 3 of the summons. For purposes of preservation of the substratum of the suit, leave granted shall operate as stay of 1st and 2nd respondents’ decision seeking to revoke the applicant’s firearm license or demanding surrender of firearm licence no 0000530 or the firearm held under that licence without following the due process as set out in the Firearms Act,” Justice Ngaah ruled.

The court issued the order after Jomo filed a petition to challenge plans by the government to withdraw his firearm licence.

In the petition, Jomo says his constitutional rights will be violated unless the case is heard urgently.