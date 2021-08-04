Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Court bars employers from sacking staff on probation without explanation

The court urged the Attorney General to review and initiate necessary legislative repeal or amendment of the statute or sections they declared unconstitutional.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A three-judge bench of the Employment and Labour Relations court has annulled a law that allows employers to sack employees who are on probation without following due process.

