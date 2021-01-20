Council of Governors
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Numbers fail to add up in counties cash allocation

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Counties received a total of Sh339.8 billion from the national government this financial year.
  • This comprised Sh316.5 billion in equitable share, Sh13.7 billion national government grants and Sh9.4 billion road maintenance levy.

Counties should not expect any new money even after the national cake allocator proposed that they receive Sh370 billion in equitable share for the next financial year.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Trump arrives at home in Mar-a-Lago

  2. Biden: 'It's a new day in America'

  3. Huge blast rocks Madrid building

  4. Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

  5. Covid 19 update: 136 new cases as two succumb

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.