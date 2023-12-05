Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o denies defrauding woman Sh29m

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o was on Tuesday charged in a Mombasa court with defrauding a woman Sh29 million.

Nyakang'o denied the charges and was released on Sh500,000 cash bail.

She was charged alongside 10 other suspects in connection with a case filed against them in 2016.

They are accused of conspiracy to defraud, operating a Sacco without a licence, forgery and uttering a false document.

The charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on November 30.