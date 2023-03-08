We'll oust Nyakang'o from office over Uhuru budget confession - Majority Whip Osoro

Kenya Kwanza MPs will table a petition in Parliament seeking to kick out Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o from office following her revelations that she was coerced to release Sh15 billion just days before the August General Election.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) headquarters in Nairobi, Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro accused Ms Nyakang'o of gross violation of the Constitution.

“We will initiate measures to remove her from office through Parliament. We are not going to spare her," he said.

"She has to choose a side. She is either a whistleblower, culprit or victim."

Malala: Nyakang'o was coerced to release Sh15b for campaign funding

However, on his part, Cleophas Malala, who is the Secretary-General of President William Ruto's UDA party, lauded Ms Nyakang'o for her bravery.

He said they will table a motion in all 47 counties over the alleged loss of funds in the last days of the Uhuru administration.

"If Sh15 billion was stolen in 26 minutes, how much was stolen in four years?" he wondered.

Deputy Chief of Majority and Nominated MP Naomi Waqo, who was also at the press conference, said the government will initiate the investigations and take action against any public officer who was involved in misappropriating public funds.

“If there is any public officer who put their signature on those documents for the withdrawal of state resources, be prepared because we are coming for you. It is time to pay back...but we will do it using the appropriate channels because we respect the rule of law,” Ms Waqo said.