Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o faces fraud charges

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango and 10 others are expected to be arraigned in connection with a case filed against them in 2016.

The 11 suspects are expected to face various charges including conspiracy to defraud at a Mombasa court.

They will also be charged with operating a Sacco without a licence, forgery and uttering a false document.

The charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on November 30.

According to documents seen by the Nation, deputy DPP Jacinta Nyamosi said the group had a case to answer.

"We acknowledge receipt of your letter Ref. No. DCI/SEC/LCA/4/4/16/Vol. VII/24 dated 31 October 2023 resubmitting the duplicate investigation file in this matter for direction," Ms Nyamosi said.

She added: "We note that the file was first submitted for perusal on 6th July 2022 and upon perusal we identified some areas that needed to be covered. See our letter Ref. No. ODPP/HQ/CAM/2/000389 dated 2 September 2022, we directed that the said areas be covered."

Others expected to be charged include Jackson Ngure Wanjau, Susan Kendi, James Makena Wanyagi, John Muchira Kithaka, Jane Karuu Ndanyi and Muthoni Elphas, Joan Chumo, Mercy Ndura Mukora, Gregory Mwangangi Mailu and Michael Kipkurui.

Ms Nyamosi further said that the case file was re-submitted on 14 November 2022 and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions vide letter Ref. No. ODPP/HQ/CAM/2/00389 dated 13 December 2022, indicated that there was sufficient evidence to charge the suspects.