Contraceptives only a quick fix, won’t curb teenage pregnancies

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2019 indicates that one in every five adolescent girls either has a baby or is pregnant with her first child.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Francis Nyatundo

What you need to know:

  • Although our aim is reducing teenage pregnancy, we will not solve the cause.
  • We would be paving the way for an unprecedented marital crisis.

On Monday, my colleague Nicholas Kiplangat of Maseno University published an article in this forum titled ‘Curriculum should be reviewed to include sex education’.

