Let children play, it helps in their cognitive development

playing children

Children learn how to ride on a bicycle at Tayari village in Molo, Nakuru County. 

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Trevor Oswin

Student

Alliance High School

When I was a child or rather when most of us were of that age, schoolwork was only between 8am and 4pm. Once we got home, we would all head out to play and relax.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.