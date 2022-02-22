Kenya Power

Kenya Power workers fixing power cables. Kenya Power has also repeatedly come under scrutiny for deliberately prioritising the purchase of expensive thermal power instead of cheaper sources.

| File | Nation

News

Consumer pain as uptake of expensive thermal power hits 3-year high

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s production of expensive thermal electricity hit a three-year high in December, adding to the burden of costly electricity for consumers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.