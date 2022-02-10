All set for city garbage-powered electricity project

Dandora dumpsite, the country’s biggest garbage disposal point. The stench and water pollution from the site hurt residents, many of whom have suffered from waterborne and respiratory diseases.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Nairobi Management Services (NMS) and KenGen have a approved feasibility study that will pave the way for the establishment of a 45-megawatt garbage-powered electricity plant.

